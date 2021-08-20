J&K sees slight increase in daily Covid caseload

The main reason, as per the medical experts, in spreading of infection this time around is the delta variant coupled with non-adherence of Covid appropriate behavior.

According to health department officials, the worry for administration is that the cases have not shown further decline. On Friday, the daily caseload reported in J&K was 159 fresh cases, which is 49 cases higher than what was reported a day before.

As per the official figures shared by the health department, out of total 159 cases, 36 were from Jammu division and 123 from Kashmir taking the total number of cases since the outbreak of pandemic to 323951.

One fatality was reported from Jammu division today. With it the total fatalities recorded in the UT have reached to 4401 of which 2240 deaths have been in Kashmir and 2161 in Jammu division.

As per the health department, Srinagar today reported 29 cases, Baramulla 8, Budgam 4, Pulwama 2, Kupwara 14, Anantnag 25, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 8, Kulgam 22, Shopian 0, Jammu 10, Udhampur 1, Rajouri 6, Doda 14, Kathua 0, Samba 1, Kishtwar 1, Poonch 2, Ramban 1 and Reasi 0.

Moreover, 126 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals, including 64 from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir.

The Bulletin also informs that no new confirmed case of Mucormycosis has been reported today, thus the total number of such cases remains 43 in the UT.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 323951 positive cases, 1141 are Active Positive, 318409 have recovered and 4401 have died— 2161 in Jammu division and 2240 in Kashmir.

The bulletin further said that out of 12812781 test results available, 12488830 samples have tested negative till today.