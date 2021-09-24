J&K temporary employees appointed in, after 2010 to get gratuity

Further, in the event of death of such temporary government servant while in service, his family will be eligible for ‘Death gratuity on the scale and subject to the conditions specified under Rules.

The government, in this connection, made an amendment in Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1961 through a notification S.O 328 issued by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Finance department Atal Dulloo.

The amendment has been made by adding a proviso (fourth proviso) to rule 11 of the Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Temporary Service) Rules, 1961 as contained in Schedule IX of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, Volume II.

Insertion was made following the direction of Lieutenant Governor in exercise of the powers conferred by a proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the notification mentioned.

The fourth proviso added would read as: “Provided that the Temporary Government employee(s) who is/are appointed or brought on regular establishment on or after 01.01.2010 and retires on superannuation or is discharged from service or is declared invalid for further service, shall be eligible for gratuity at the rate of 1/3rd of a month's pay for each completed year of his service, provided that he had completed not less than five years continuous service at the time of retirement, discharge or invalidment.”

“Further, in the event of death of such a temporary Government Servant while in service, his family shall be eligible for Death Gratuity on the scale and subject to the conditions as defined under Rule 11(b),” the added proviso further read.

As per the notification, newly inserted proviso would be “deemed to have been incorporated in the Rules w.e.f January 1, 2010, the date of commencement of Defined Contributory New Pension Scheme (NPS)."