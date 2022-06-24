JK Terror Conspiracy Case: NIA conducts multiple searches

“The case relates to terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations for furtherance of the terrorist activities by way of targeting minorities, security personnel and religious pilgrimages including holy Shri Amaranthji Yatra, Shri Vaishno Devi Yatra and other similar religious activities. The case was registered suo moto by NIA on 21.06.2022,” the statement said. During the searches conducted today, incriminating materials including digital devices have been recovered/ seized, it said. Further Investigation in the case continues.