J&K to have 13 operational medical colleges by next year: Secy Health

Speaking at the ongoing Uri-Surg Conference at Government Medical College (GMC), Srinagar, Kumar said, “By next year, J&K will have 13 medical colleges, a huge leap from having just two medical colleges a few years ago. This will include AIIMS Awantipora.”

He said J&K would have seven new nursing colleges and all the vacant posts in the department would be filled on a fast track basis.

Kumar said that making healthcare affordable and accessible was the government's priority.