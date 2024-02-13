J&K undergoing development turnaround: LG Sinha

New Delhi, Feb 13: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday said that Jammu and Kashmir had witnessed a complete turnaround in the development scenario in the past few years.

Speaking on the eve of Basant Panchami after launching the ‘J&K Sambhaav Utsav-2024’ organised by the Resident Commission Jammu and Kashmir at J&K House, New Delhi, the LG shared the transformation of J&K under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“In the last few years, J&K has witnessed a complete turnaround in the development scenario,” he said.

LG Sinha said that a big section of the population in J&K that was neglected earlier had been empowered.

“People’s participation is now shaping the future of J&K’s growth journey,” he said. “Today, J&K is seen as a model in urban transformation, innovation, start-ups, agriculture, and industrial development and has created a niche in tourism.”

The LG said that the achievements of the youth, women, and farmers of J&K were inspiring the country.

He said that now J&K was seen as a hot spot of tourism and not the hotspot of terrorism.

“Last year, a record 2.11 crore tourists visited J&K. The arrival of foreign tourists in J&K has also increased manifolds. Gurez Valley and Lolab Valley were chosen as the most beautiful offbeat destinations of the country in the last two years,” LG Sinha said.

He also highlighted the key initiatives of the J&K administration including the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP), GI tagging for niche products, better market linkage, capacity building of farmers, and promotion of local products.

“I am confident that in the next 4 years, J&K will be number one in terms of farmers’ income in the county,” the LG said.

He also launched information-cum-facilitation hub ‘Hello J&K’, digital photography, painting and singing competitions for youth on the theme ‘Know Jammu Kashmir’, and inaugurated various new projects undertaken by the J&K’s Resident Commission.

LG Sinha congratulated the officials of the Resident Commission Jammu and Kashmir and all the associated departments of the J&K government.

He said that the seven-day exhibition would represent the very best of the cultural artistic heritage, cuisine, agriculture, and handicraft products of J&K.

“Sambhaav Utsav also put the spotlight on the future of J&K which is readying to contribute in Viksit Bharat,” the LG said. “It is a perfect occasion to reiterate our resolve to revive the ancient heritage and preserve it for the generations to come.”

He said that the new beginning by the J&K Resident Commission would provide glimpses of a new and resurgent J&K to the visitors.

LG Sinha said that the ‘Hello J&K’ initiative would connect the youth of J&K with domain experts from various fields, both online and offline, facilitating a rich exchange of knowledge, insights and opportunities.

He said that it would be a one-stop centre for education, entrepreneurship, livelihood, health and wellness, tour and travel guidance, and safety and security of citizens of Jammu and Kashmir living outside J&K.

The LG also inaugurated the facilities that included officers’ transit accommodation at Rajaji Marg, office-cum-utility area at J&K House, Chanakyapuri, and fitness centre at JK House, 5-Prithviraj Road.

Several departments including Tourism, JKTPO, Information and Technology, Agriculture, and Horticulture are showcasing their activities in different ways to a wide array of stakeholders during the exhibition.

Products of a diverse range, featuring ODOP items, handmade GI-tagged carpets, GI-tagged Pashmina shawls, silk sarees, chain stitches, authentic Kashmiri suits, papier-mâché, and crewel woodcarving items had been put to display for the visitors and the potential buyers.

On the occasion, the Naya Jammu Kashmir short film-making competition by the Department of Information and Public Relations J&K was also launched.

The Information Department invited the filmmakers and citizens of J&K to participate in the competition and submit their short films highlighting development in Jammu Kashmir over the last four years.

The winners will have the opportunity to interact with leading filmmakers in Mumbai.

The contest will remain open till February 28, 2024.

Advisor to Lt Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chairman RERA, Satish Chandra; Principal Resident Commissioner, Rashmi Singh; senior officials of J&K Government; members of business and trade associations, representatives of SIDBI, PHD Chamber, ASSOCHAM, FICCI, Invest India, NGOs, artisans, entrepreneurs, artists, and citizens of J&K living in the national capital and other parts of the country were also present on the occasion.