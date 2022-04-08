J&K Waqf Board chairperson gets MoS status

Jammu, Apr 8: The Union Territory (UT) government on Friday granted the Minister of State (MoS) status to the J&K Waqf Board chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi. “Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of status equivalent to Minister of State (MoS) in favour of Dr Darakhshan Andrabi chairperson J&K Waqf Board,” read an order issued by Principal Secretary GAD on behalf of the J&K Lieutenant Governor.
“The Hospitality & Protocol Department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K Warrant of Precedence with the approval of Competent Authority,” the order further read.
“I extend my gratitude to the Government of India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and my party for reposing their unflinching faith in me. I’m grateful to them that they found me deserving for this onerous responsibility. For me, work is worship. They have entrusted a great responsibility and God willing, I’ll work hard to live up to their expectations and those of my community as well. That is all,” Darakhshan said, while speaking to ‘Greater Kashmir.’
Earlier on March 1 this year, the Government of India had nominated Darakhshan and four other persons from diverse backgrounds as members of the J&K Waqf Board, which is entrusted with the maintenance of religious properties of Muslims in UT.
She was appointed as chairperson under clause (a) of sub section (1) of Section 14 of Waqf Act, 1995.
Later on March 28, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had felicitated the chairperson Dr Darakhshan Andrabi and other four other member of J&K Waqf Board viz., Dr Ghulam Nabi Haleem, Syed Mohd Hussain, Sohail Kazmi and Nawab Din.
While addressing the gathering during the felicitation ceremony, LG Sinha had said that the Board, now operating as per Central Waqf Act, would bring transparency in the administration of Waqf properties and provide an enabling environment for utilization of properties for the larger benefit of the community.
He had asked the Waqf Board to construct schools, colleges, ITIs, girls hostels, hospitals, multi-purpose community halls, Hunar Haat, and employment-oriented skill development centres to truly serve the 1.25 Cr citizens of J&K UT.
He had announced that the J&K Waqf Board under chairpersonship of Dr Darakhshan Andrabi was empowered for survey of Waqf properties, maintenance of Waqf deeds, revenue generation and prevention of encroachment of Waqf properties.