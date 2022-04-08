J&K Waqf Board chairperson gets MoS status

“The Hospitality & Protocol Department shall make necessary insertion in the J&K Warrant of Precedence with the approval of Competent Authority,” the order further read.

“I extend my gratitude to the Government of India, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and my party for reposing their unflinching faith in me. I’m grateful to them that they found me deserving for this onerous responsibility. For me, work is worship. They have entrusted a great responsibility and God willing, I’ll work hard to live up to their expectations and those of my community as well. That is all,” Darakhshan said, while speaking to ‘Greater Kashmir.’