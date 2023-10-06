J&K will become No 1 region in farmers’ income in 4 years: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the ‘Rabi Campaign - Sowing of Rabi Crops’ during the Sankalp Saptaah at Aspirational Block Singhpora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the LG said, “I am sure that with the hard work of farmers, extension of scientific knowledge and technologies by tapping the potential of diversification and intercropping, and robust linkages for end-to-end operations from sowing to selling, J&K will become the number one region in terms of farmer’s income in the next 4 years.”

Sharing the efforts of the J&K administration to bring a paradigm shift in the cultivation of Rabi crops, he said, “During the previous Rabi season, Kashmir division for the first time had witnessed a yellow revolution and an area of 1.4 lakh hectare was brought under mustard cultivation. Upto Rabi 2020-21, about 70 percent of cultivable land used to remain fallow in Rabi season.”