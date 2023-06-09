JKBOSE declares result | 64.59% pass 12th annual exam

Srinagar, June 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) on Friday announced the results of the class 12th annual exams with the pass percentage of 64.59 percent.
According to official figures, a total of 1,27,636 students from across Jammu and Kashmir appeared in the exams of which 82,441 have successfully qualified.
The pass percentage for boys has been recorded at 61 percent, while the pass percentage for girls stands at 68 percent.
Among the boys, a total of 65,519 students were enrolled with 40,045 successfully qualifying the exams.
On the other hand, 62,116 girls appeared in the exams and 42,395 qualified.
Also, 27,272 students including 11,283 boys have secured distinction in the exams, while 15,988 girls have also achieved this feat.
Furthermore, 36,393 students including 18,685 boys and 17,708 girls qualified the exam with first division.
Among the candidates who appeared in the exam, 3243 students (1966 boys and 1277 girls) failed in all the subjects. Additionally, 41,952 students (23,508 boys and 18,444 girls) will have to reappear in some subjects.
Overall, 82,441 students – 40,045 boys and 42,396 girls - successfully qualified the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 64.59.
Of the students who qualified, 17,734 students (9520 boys and 8214 girls) secured second division while an equal number of students qualified in the third division.
In terms of stream-wise details, 30,600 boys and 32,800 girls from the Arts stream appeared in the exams of which 14,901 boys and 19,388 girls successfully qualified. In the Commerce stream, 4300 boys and 1818 girls appeared for the exams with 2857 boys and 1486 girls qualifying it.
In the Science stream, 30,619 boys and 27,498 girls appeared in the exams with 22,287 boys and 21,521 girls declared qualified.
In language subjects, the Kashmiri subject has hit the top with the pass percentage of 100 percent while Hindi and Urdu subjects have hit the bottom with the pass percentage of 72 percent each.
The pass percentage of students in Dogri is 98 percent while the pass percentage of students in Bodhi is 99 percent and pass percentage of the Punjabi is 96 percent.
The examination of 12th standard students was held from March 8 to April 2 in soft zone areas of J&K while the exam in hard zone areas was held in April-May.
As per the BOSE, around 444 schools – 309 in Jammu and 135 in Kashmir division fall in hard zones while seven zones of Kargil district and entire Leh district fall in hard zones.
In Kashmir division, 43 schools of Anantnag, 19 of Bandipora, Kupwara 32, Kulgam 28, and 13 schools in Budgam fall in hard zones.
In Jammu division, 50 schools of Kishtwar, 47 of Reasi, Rajouri seven, Poonch 20, Doda 56, Ramban 64, and 65 schools of Udhampur fall in hard zones.
This was the first examination conducted by the BOSE in March post adoption of the National Academic Calendar and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 by the J&K government.