[ JKCA Case ] | Court issues summons against Farooq Abdullah, others

New Delhi, July 26: A special PMLA court took cognisance of its supplementary prosecution complaint against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, and others in the Jammu and
Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) funds siphoning-off case and issued summons for appearance for August 18, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.
“The supplementary prosecution complaint was preceded by three provisional attachment orders attaching therewith movable as well as immovable assets to the extent of Rs 21.55 crore in aggregate belonging to Farooq Abdullah, private firm Mirza Sons, Mir Manzoor Gazanffer, and Ahsan Ahmad Mirza,” an ED official said.
The case relates to the siphoning-off of JKCA funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.
The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI in 2018 against six office bearers of JKCA for the offences punishable under Section 120-B, 406, and 409 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.
The quantum of proceeds of crime identified by the ED in this case so far is Rs 51.90 crore of which assets are worth Rs 21.55 crore.
The ED had arrested Mirza, the then Treasurer of JKCA, on September 4, 2019, and a prosecution complaint was filed on November 1, 2019, against him under which the trial is in progress.