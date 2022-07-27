[ JKCA Case ] | Court issues summons against Farooq Abdullah, others

The case relates to the siphoning-off of JKCA funds by way of transfer to various personal bank accounts of unrelated parties, including those of office bearers of JKCA, and by way of unexplained cash withdrawals from JKCA bank accounts.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI in 2018 against six office bearers of JKCA for the offences punishable under Section 120-B, 406, and 409 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) for wrongful loss to JKCA and corresponding wrongful gain to the accused persons to the tune of Rs 43.69 crore.