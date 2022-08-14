JKP tops list of States, UTs; bag 125 Police medals

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday announced 125 Police medals for Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services.

As per the list released by MHA, Jammu and Kashmir Police have been honoured with two President's Police Medals (PPMs) for Distinguished Service, 15 Police Medals (PMs) for meritorious service and 108 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) - the highest among State and UT Police forces.