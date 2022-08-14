JKP tops list of States, UTs; bag 125 Police medals

Srinagar, Aug 14: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday announced 125 Police medals for Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel for gallantry, distinguished and meritorious services.
As per the list released by MHA, Jammu and Kashmir Police have been honoured with two President's Police Medals (PPMs) for Distinguished Service, 15 Police Medals (PMs) for meritorious service and 108 Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) - the highest among State and UT Police forces.
ADGP Rajesh Kumar 1995 IPS officer of AGMUT cadre presently on deputation to CRPF, SSP Mohan Lal Kaith and DySP Janardhan Singh have been awarded the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, while police medal for meritorious service has been awarded to 15 officers and officials.
Among the recipients of Police Medal for Meritorious Service are SSP Kulbir Singh, SSP Showkat Ahmad Dar, SSP Shiekh Zulfikar Azad, SSP Jatinder Singh Johar, SSP Randheer Singh, SP Gurmeet Singh, DySP Abdul Hamid Dar, DySP Ghulam Jeelani Bhat, DySP Abid Hussain Rafiqi, Inspector Dharminder Chand, SI Amit Raina, ASI Abdul Hamid Famda, ASI Super Dil, HC Farooq Ahmad Bhat and HC Kanwal Kishore.
DGP J&K Dilbag Singh has congratulated the awardees and their families. He said, “The J&K Police officers and personnel have been conferred with the high number of gallantry medals once again which exhibits the exemplary courage, dedication and commitment shown by the police in ensuring peace and order in Jammu and Kashmir.”
He thanked the Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah for acknowledging the resolve and commitment of JK Police officers and jawans.
The DGP also thanked Lieutenant Governor J&K Manoj Sinha and Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner (ACS) Home for recognizing the dedication of J&K Police on this auspicious occasion.
“Jammu and Kashmir Police has emerged as one of the best police forces in the country. The force, besides professional duties, has been fighting foreign sponsored terrorism for last about three decades and has been striving for ensuring a lasting peace in the Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
“The force has foiled the evil designs and mechanizations of elements from across the border. The force faced various challenges created by the foreign sponsored terrorism but it stood the ground and overcame these challenges with fortitude. Barring some areas, the terrorism have been largely uprooted from J&K and the force is continuously maintaining pressure on the terrorists and their mentors,” he added.
“The role of J&K Police is being acknowledged at the highest level of government and also by the people of the country which has made the flag of this organization fly high with honour and dignity. The professionalism being displayed by the force has been lauded at various platforms by the renowned leaders of the country,” the DGP said.