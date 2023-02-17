J&K’s 7-decade development gap reduced in last 3 years: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending an event (District Conference 3250) organised by Rotary Clubs of Jamshedpur Steel City and Patna Midtown at Zirakpur that cover states of Bihar and Jharkhand with 4200 members, the LG shared the journey of J&K’s progress, development, and prosperity.

“Tremendous development is taking place in sectors like industries, service sector, tourism, and agriculture,” he said. “The women, the deprived sections who had to face discrimination for decades have gained new confidence.”