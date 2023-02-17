J&K’s 7-decade development gap reduced in last 3 years: LG

Chandigarh, Feb 17: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that in the last three years, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu and Kashmir had reduced the development gap of seven decades.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that attending an event (District Conference 3250) organised by Rotary Clubs of Jamshedpur Steel City and Patna Midtown at Zirakpur that cover states of Bihar and Jharkhand with 4200 members, the LG shared the journey of J&K’s progress, development, and prosperity.
“Tremendous development is taking place in sectors like industries, service sector, tourism, and agriculture,” he said. “The women, the deprived sections who had to face discrimination for decades have gained new confidence.”
Sinha said that today the youth of J&K had become a major contributor in nation building.
“Rs 1 lakh crore are being spent on infrastructure,” he said. “New roads are being built in every corner of J&K.”
The LG said that the dream of a rail route from Kashmir to Kanyakumari was being realised.
He said that the Rotary Clubs in Jharkhand and Bihar were jointly executing major public welfare projects in health, sanitation, women empowerment, skill development, and strengthening rural communities in the villages.
Sinha said that the Rotary’s members across the world had a common objective of serving others and to create lasting change in the society.
“Our ideal of self-less service, enshrined in age-old tradition and culture, is universal,” he said. “Public service, happiness of all and human dignity is the edifice of our social values.”
The LG said that the Rotary Clubs were working with dedication and without any discrimination for the well being of others.
“Service should be our life’s mission,” he said and appreciated the effort of the Rotary Clubs to address society’s pressing problems.
Sinha said that the members, who were also the leaders from the professional, business community, had made an invaluable contribution in promoting peace, harmony, literacy, and community development.
“Seva - service is important in our cultural and spiritual traditions,” he said. “Our social values teach us to be compassionate, caring and sensitive to others.”
The LG said that the non-governmental organisations had a greater role in expanding and deepening these values and infusing sensitivity into public service.
He said it was important to work for societal transformation by lifting others.
“It is essential for social groups and individuals to come together and make contributions with values in the service of the people,” Sinha said. “Villages and cities have a greater role in accelerating the development and realising the vision of India becoming the third largest economy of the world.”
He said that the youth should be empowered to become the growth engine of the country.
The LG also called upon Rotary members to work with dedication against drug addiction.
District Governor Sanjeev Thakur, First Lady Poonam Thakur, presidents, office bearers and members of Rotary Clubs were also present on the occasion.