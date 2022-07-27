J&K’s academic calendar now in sync with rest of India: Kansal

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the inaugural session of a two-day national conference on National Education Policy-2020 in Jammu, Kansal said that J&K would be among the first in the country to fully implement the NEP.

He said that the NEP aims to break down silos and create a multi-disciplinary, flexible educational ecosystem that would equip learners to be not just employable but also better equipped for the fast-changing world.