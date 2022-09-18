J&K’s development journey will end decades-old discriminations, social inequities: LG Sinha

Shopian: On his visit to Shopian, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Sunday said that the ongoing development journey of J&K would end decades-old discriminations and social inequities and fulfill the dreams and aspirations of people that were left unattended.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that inaugurating the Rs 6 crore worth auditorium block of Government Degree College (GDC) Shopian and laying the foundation stone of various infrastructural projects including roads and bridges, the LG said, “Last year, 2008 projects were completed in Shopian under the District Capex. This year, Rs 531 crore has been allocated to Shopian for development projects under District Capex and we have set a target of completing 1594 projects.”
He also laid the foundation stone for three bridges including the Badimarg Bridge (Narwani-Badimarg Road) costing Rs 2.89 crore, the bridge at Nildora (Nildora-Herman Road) at Rs 2.37 crore, and a bridge at Alam Ganj (Habdipora-Kadder Road) worth Rs 2.37 crore, addressing the long pending demands of the local populace.
“The completion of these bridges will bring a new dawn of development in these areas which have remained deprived due to the absence of better road connectivity,” the LG said.
He also laid the foundation stone for seven road projects sanctioned under PMGSY-III covering a length of 56.33 km at Rs 70.28 crore including the Pinjora Khan to Sofanaman Road, Chowgam Sedow Aharbal Road, Pudsoo-Kapren Causeway, Bradipora-Zaipora-Mantribugh-Nildang Road, Mohanpora-Imam Sahab-Alamgunj Road, Sugan-Chitragam-Zainapora Road via Reban, Drangnad to Keller Block Boundary, and Devpora to Heerpora Road.
The LG said that the Mission Youth had started special programmes of coaching for civil services and other competitive examinations.
“Mission Youth is constructing two indoor stadiums in Shopian, one each at Keller and Herman, for nurturing the young sporting talents,” he said.
The LG congratulated the district administration for 100 percent digitisation of Jamabandies in Shopian and for becoming the first district of J&K to achieve this feat.
He asked the youth to follow the footsteps of Haziq Parveez Lone of Shopian who secured the All India 10th Rank in NEET UG-2022 and made J&K proud.
The LG also made a special mention of Shahid Ahmad, whose suggestions for ensuring training for apple growers had been incorporated into the policies of the Horticulture Department.
Later, he interacted with the delegation of Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs) and public representatives and took stock of their issues and demands.
DDC Shopian Chairperson Bilqeesa Jan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, DIG Abdul Jabbar, CEO Mission Youth Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, and Deputy Commissioner Shopian Sachin Kumar Vaishya also attended the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony.