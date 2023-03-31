J&K’s economic growth vibrant: CS

Jammu, Mar 31: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Friday released the Economic Survey 2022-23 of J&K, a document presenting the elaborate picture of the economy of J&K for the closing financial year prepared by Directorate of Economics and Statistics, Planning Development and Monitoring Department.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the occasion, the chief secretary said that the document was vital in gauging the progress made by J&K.
He also called the document a true account of what J&K had achieved during the financial year.
The chief secretary complimented the department for coming up with this survey at an opportune time.
He said that the survey presents a fine picture of J&K’s economic trajectory, which was encouraging for all.
The chief secretary remarked that the yearly economic growth of J&K was a notch higher than national average, which shows that the approach adopted during the last few years was working well for the economy.
The survey reports that J&K is expected to grow at 8 percent as against 7 percent at the national level during 2022-23 at constant prices.
It said that at current prices, GSDP of J&K was expected to record a growth of 15 percent, which is at par with the national level.
The survey reported that the economy of J&K grew faster than the national average in recent years.
It stated that the GSDP was likely to be doubled in the next five years with emphasis on the service sector, industries, agriculture, horticulture and tourism.
The report stated that J&K Revenue Performance (Tax plus Non-Tax) was expected to double during the current year.
It also applauded the time-bound policies, action plans, and development strategies being implemented to carry forward and sustain the positive environment and momentum of economic development.
The report also talks about various reforms initiated for good governance and transparency which includes IT-enabled innovations in administration like Janbhagidari, e-stamping, PaySys, BEAMS, eHRMS, e-GRAS, e-office, and GST which are more secure, cheaper, efficient, time saving, and reliable compared to the previous systems.
Besides the document brings forth the unique reformative initiatives like District Good Governance Index, Aspirational Blocks Development Programme, Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme, and Aspirational Towns Programme rolled out for the first time in the country.
It also discusses the prime ranking of J&K it got in different parameters of registering growth and development.
The document states that be it, the first rank among the union territories in its e-office uptake in almost 400 offices with disposal rate of 97 percent, first rank among UTs in Renewable Energy Development, first rank among the UTs in registration coverage under e-SHRAM, first rank among the UTs in issuance of SWAMITVA cards, second rank in Nasha Mukt Abhiyan, second rank in performance under ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav’, third rank at all India level in terms of total road length constructed under PMGSY, fourth rank in incremental progress of SDG, or fifth rank in reducing regulatory compliances burden under the ease of doing business at all-India level.
It states that in terms of achievements it makes out that the road network is extended to all the habitations with population over 250 persons as per 2001 census, facilitating growth and development across J&K.
The document states that world class national highways, expressways, tunnels, bridges, flyovers, ring roads are coming up and J&K's rail link is expected to be connected to all-India during 2023.
The airports were also being upgraded and urban development was also high on agenda and smart city projects were being implemented in the capital cities of J&K, the survey presents.
Regarding power generation capacity it says the same was likely to be doubled in 4 years and tripled in next 8 years.
The response of people to the outreach programmes like My Town My Pride (MTMP) and Back to Village Four (B2V4) was also highlighted in this report.
In the education sector the indicators have shown notable improvement as per the survey.
It states that the adoption of National Education Policy 2020 and the J&K Education Investment Policy 2020 had set new challenging targets for J&K.
As per the report, quality education with provision of skill and research had been introduced at higher education level.
The report stated that the youth of J&K were being motivated to attain higher levels of expertise in productive skills and sports sectors.
As far as the Tourism sector is concerned, it says that J&K was developing 75 new tourist destinations, 75 heritage and cultural sites, 75 Sufi and religious sites, and 75 adventure treks and sites attracting potential for all the four seasons in the areas of nature, adventure, pilgrimage, heritage, and sports.
It stated that more areas of tourism like amusement, water parks, adventure (water sports, rafting, rock climbing, snow parks) and entertainment were being explored to attract more tourists.
Empowerment of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) is proving to be a game changer as per this survey.
It states that the centrally sponsored flagship schemes like MGNREGA, PMAY, SBM (G) being implemented are rejuvenating the rural landscape of J&K.
It further goes on to say that SBM (G) had brought J&K an open defecation free status by providing IHHLs to 1952 villages.
The report states that under PMAY (G) 30,381 families (1.14 lakhs cumulative) were provided financial assistance for construction of Pucca houses besides numerous water bodies were rejuvenated under Amrit Sarovars scheme.
It said that with respect to empowerment of women, the beneficiary oriented schemes were helping women in realising better lives for them and their families. J&K envisions achieving Sustainable Integrated Development focusing on connectivity, eco-friendly modern infrastructure to meet people's expectations with transparent governance over the next 25 years.
Tourism, agriculture, horticulture, and power clubbed with improved infrastructure, connectivity, logistics, better health and education facilities, digital governance and effective grievance redressal mechanisms would be the core areas for realising Vision 2047, suggests the Economic Survey 2022-23.
Secretary PD&MD, DG Planning, and directors of planning of different departments were also present on the occasion.