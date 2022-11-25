J&K’s electoral roll witnesses addition of 7.73 lakh

Jammu, Nov 25: Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a net addition of 7,72,872 electors that is 10.19 percent of the draft electors in a single Special Summary Revision (SSR) period.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this is a milestone as the best figure till date even in election year SSRs was less than 2 lakh.
The spokesman said that the final electoral rolls have a total of 83,59,771 electors of which 42,91,687 are male, 40,67,900 are female, and 184 are third gender.
He said that the gender ratio of the final electoral roll has shown a remarkable increase by 27 points, up from 921 to 948, which is much above the census gender ratio of J&K.
The spokesman said that Overall there has been a 6 percent increase in the elector population ratio making it 58 percent from 52 percent.
He said that the draft roll saw an addition of 613 new polling Stations, which resulted in the total polling station count as 11,370 for J&K.
The spokesman said that the total electors on draft electoral rolls were 75,86,899 of which 39,48,525 were male electors, 36,38,262 were female electors, and 112 were third gender electors while a total of 39,192 electors were flagged as persons with disabilities (PwD), and 1226 as marked electors.
He said that the photo coverage in the electoral roll stood at 99.99 percent compared to 96.81 percent during final publication in 2019.
The spokesman said that after the completion of delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, the Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered pre-revision activities in J&K on June 10, 2022, which primarily included the task of mapping the existing electoral rolls of 83 pre-delimitation constituencies to the post-delimitation 90 constituencies, in accordance with the Delimitation Commission’s order, rationalisation of polling stations, and integrations of the electoral rolls.
He said that on the completion of post delimitation follow-up and pre-revision activities, the commission ordered special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in J&K with reference to October 1, 2022, as the qualifying date.
The spokesman said that as per the schedule notified by the commission, the draft rolls were published on September 15, 2022.
He said that emphasis of the commission led by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on registration of young voters as well as the marginalised sections of society including PwD, third gender, and women had yielded positive results.
The spokesman said that claims and objections were accepted from September 15, 2022, to October 25, 2022, for a period of 40 days.
He said that this was followed by a period of 15 days till November 10, 2022, for the disposal of all claims and objections.
The spokesman said that during this period, a record, 11,40,768 claims were received through Form- 6 for inclusion of names in the electoral rolls across J&K.
He said that of these, 11,28,672 claims were accepted and only 12,096 claims were rejected.
The spokesman said that this included 3,01,961 claims of inclusion in the age group of 18 to 19 years.
He said that a total of 4,12,157 requests for deletion were received of which 3,58,222 were accepted and 53,935 were rejected.
The spokesman said that the photo coverage in the electoral roll was maintained at 99.99 percent showing that no new entry without a proper photograph had been allowed in the electoral roll.
He said that there were 57,253 marked PwD electors in the final electoral roll, an increase of 46 percent over the draft roll.
The spokesman said that though the SSR 2022 culminated with the publication of final electoral rolls in J&K on November 25, 2022, the process of continuous updation would continue and any eligible citizen who has been left out of the electoral roll could apply though any of the modes of registration - online though NVSP portal, Voter Helpline app, Voter portal, or offline by making an application to the ERO concerned.
He said that with the implementation of four qualifying dates as part of the commission’s electoral reforms, the qualifying date would get updated to January 1, 2023, after December 31, 2022, paving way for all those young citizens to get registered, who have attained the qualifying age of 18 years between October 1, 2022, and January 1, 2023.