JKSSB blacklists Merittrac for 2 years

“The Board observed that the Examination Conducting Agency viz; M/s Merittrac Private Limited has failed in maintaining 100 percent secrecy and security of the question papers or examinations for the post of Account Assistant (Finance Department), Junior Engineer, Civil (Jal Shakti Department) and Sub Inspector (Home Department) conducted during the month of March, 2022 which were Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) based. This led to the cancellation of these examinations. The Board, accordingly, decided to initiate punitive action against the Agency for violation of the conditions of the Work Order placed upon it after following due procedure, including the opportunity of being heard to the Agency. Based upon the response of the ECA to the Notice, the matter will be further deliberated in the Board for appropriate action,” the Controller said, referring to the decision of the Board.

He said that in the interest of fairness, transparency and adherence to the principles of natural justice and as per the decision of the Board, an opportunity of being heard was afforded to the Agency vide notice issued under endorsement No. JKSSB-ADM/15/2023-06 (E-7129476) dated May 17, 2023 to show cause as to why punitive action be not initiated against it for failing to conduct those examinations smoothly to the satisfaction of all stakeholders including the JKSSB.