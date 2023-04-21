Juma-tul-Wida prayers offered at Jamia Masjid after 3 years

Srinagar, Apr 21: For the first time in three years, thousands of men, women, and youth offered Juma-tul-Wida congregational prayers at Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.
Locals said that the Juma-tul-Wida congregational prayers were offered at the historic Jamia Masjid after a gap of three years.
People were seen praying for unity, peace, and brotherhood to prevail in Kashmir.
The worshipers were seen prostrating themselves before the Almighty Allah, doing Tauba Wa Istighfar – repenting over their sins and seeking forgiveness from Allah.
“We are really happy to offer Juma-tul-Wida prayers at Jamia Masjid after a long time. We all prayed for peace, unity, and brotherhood to prevail in Kashmir,” said a local after offering Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid.
He said Kashmir is synonymous with brotherhood and it should always prevail here, which is better for the humankind.
The worshipers were also urged to remember the poor, needy, backward, and disadvantaged people of the society during Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.