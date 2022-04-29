Jumat-ul-Vida observed with religious reverence

Srinagar, Apr 29: Thousands of people thronged masjids and khankahs as Jumat-ul-Vida was observed across Jammu and Kashmir with religious fervour. Jumat-ul-Vida is observed on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadhan every year. The masjids and shrines across Kashmir reverberated with Friday sermons, holy Quran recitation and other religious gatherings were witnessed.
The day of Jumat-ul-Vida is an important day when Muslims prepare to bid farewell to the holy month of Ramadhan. People attend religious gatherings and spend time in repentance, prayers, and charity.
The biggest congregation was held at Dargah Hazratbal shrine here where thousands of people participated in Friday prayers and also listened to sermons on the teachings of Islam.
While talking to Greater Kashmir, Imam Khateeb, Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, Dr Kamaal Farooqi said that thousands of people attended the prayers despite rainy weather. He said that the sermons focussed on the message of Ramadhan and the importance of charity and brotherhood.
“This holy month is the month of reforms and the true purpose of this month will be served when people will apply the teachings of Ramadan for a whole year. I have urged people to help the needy in their neighborhood so that everyone will celebrate Eid with joy and happiness. We prayed for the brotherhood, peace, and prosperity of Kashmir and the whole world,” Farooqi said.
With the decline in COVID and the lifting of Covid restrictions, thousands of devotees participated in the Jumat-ul-Vida across major religious places in Kashmir.
As Eid is just a few days away, markets are full of shoppers. People said that while offering prayers they also spent the day doing Eid shopping. Traders said that markets around religious places are witnessing a good footfall of customers.
“Previous two years were very tough. As thousands of people came to Hazratbal on Jumat-ul-Vida, the business picked up, and hopefully, the next few days will be the same,” said Mushtaq Ahmed, a trader at Hazratbal.
Officials said that special arrangements were put in place for the day across religious places in Kashmir. Officials said that in order to review the arrangements for Jumat-ul-Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr, a meeting of senior officers of District Administration was held at the DC Office Complex on Thursday.
Senior officials from SMC, PDD, R&B PHE, JKSRTC, Health Services, Fire & Emergency Services, Traffic, and others were present to ensure all the facilities to people.
Habibullah Reshi, DGM SRTC said they had pressed special buses on various routes across Kashmir for Jumat-ul-Vida. He said that they had formulated a route plan along with district administration Jumat-ul-Vida.
“We have pressed over 50 buses to ferry devotees in Jumat-ul-Vida. These include electric buses and ladies buses as well. As the huge rush of people overwhelms the public transport, we have made additional arrangements for the day. Special route plans were in place in Srinagar and other districts,” Reshi said.
Congregational Friday prayers were also held at all mosques and shrines in Srinagar including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif Janab Sahib Soura; Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora; Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib (RA), Khanqah-e-Maula and other Masjids and Shrines.
In South Kashmir, congregational Friday prayers were held at Jamia Masjid Hanfia, Jamia Masjid Ahlihadith, Bait-ul-Muqaram and Rehat-Ded Masjid in Anantnag.
In Kulgam, the biggest gathering was seen in Jamia Masjid. Large congregational prayer gathering was also witnessed in Khankah Tral, Jamia Masjid Shopian, and Jamia Masjid Pulwama.
Meanwhile, authorities have decided not to allow Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at historic Jamia Masjid here, Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said on Wednesday.