Jumat-ul-Vida observed with religious reverence

While talking to Greater Kashmir, Imam Khateeb, Dargah Hazratbal Shrine, Dr Kamaal Farooqi said that thousands of people attended the prayers despite rainy weather. He said that the sermons focussed on the message of Ramadhan and the importance of charity and brotherhood.

“This holy month is the month of reforms and the true purpose of this month will be served when people will apply the teachings of Ramadan for a whole year. I have urged people to help the needy in their neighborhood so that everyone will celebrate Eid with joy and happiness. We prayed for the brotherhood, peace, and prosperity of Kashmir and the whole world,” Farooqi said.