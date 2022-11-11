‘KASHMIR EXPO - STARTUP FOR LIVELIHOOD’ STARTS IN SRINAGAR | J&K youth coming up with innovative devices for better agri, horticulture use: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the ‘Kashmir Expo - Startup for Livelihood’ in Srinagar, the LG said that there was a greater need to infuse technology and innovation in the rural sector which would produce a better quality of life, and enhance the socio-economic development.

Emphasising that innovation was about people rather than ideas, he underscored that to transform an idea into a commercial product, there was a need to provide the right environment and opportunity to innovators and startup entrepreneurs.