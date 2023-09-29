Kashmir grapples with load-shedding

He said the Jhelum and the Chenab rivers are crucial for hydropower projects in the region, and the decreased water flow had led to a reduction in electricity generation from these sources.

"As we approach the winter season, the deficit is expected to worsen, and we will need to increase our power purchases to meet the rising electricity demand," the senior official said. "During the last winter season, the peak demand for electricity in Kashmir surged to a staggering 1800 MW, indicating the pressing need for a more robust and sustainable solution to our power woes."

The residents of Kashmir are expressing their frustration and dissatisfaction with the frequent power cuts in the region.