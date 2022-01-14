Kashmir hospitals directed to be ready for COVID Third Wave

In order to create COVID19 management mechanisms in peripheries, it has been ordered that all positive cases in every district shall attend the Triage Centre on getting a positive COVID- 19 test report and their further destination shall be decided by the Medical Team at the Triage Centre.

The triage centres will be created one at the district Hospital and other at Sub-District Hospital. “All the necessary staff/logistics shall be put in place by the concerned CMOs. In addition, the treatment facility has also been ordered to be created at primary health centres including Panchayat Covid Care Centres. Div Com has ordered the strengthening of manpower and infrastructure in these centres.”

The order has also called for testing of all Influenza-Like Illness cases for COVID19. In addition, death analysis of COVID19 on a monthly basis and 100 per cent coverage of the 15-18 year age group has also been called for. Pole has also directed for roping in of opinion leaders for enhancing IEC related to COVID19 appropriate behaviour.