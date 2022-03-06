Kashmir railways to get state-of-the-art equipment to enhance safety, reduce travel time

“This step is being taken for upgradation of the Railways in Kashmir and we are sure it will be of benefit and safety of those travelling on the train” the official said.

The Baramulla -Hamrae section of Kashmir rail project has been commissioned “with UFSBI system for absolute block system working, incorporating the features of Block Proving by latest Dual Detection Axle Counter of Fraucshers with safety integrity of level-4 and wheel detection upto 400 Km/Hrto control the movement of trains on single line block section from one block station to another” said an official document.