Kashmiri Pandit shot dead in Shopian

“Terrorists fired at a civilian (minority) Bhat while he was on way to an orchard in Chowdhary Gund, Shopian. He was immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment where he succumbed. The area was cordoned off and searches are under progress,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

Police said that Bhat was targeted when he was on his way to an orchard.

Bhat did not leave Kashmir even in the 1990s when violence was at its peak.