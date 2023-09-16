Kashmiri students enrolled in DBU Punjab face uncertainty

The students have accused the university of surreptitiously shifting their registrations to an unapproved college within the DBU campus, leading to widespread protests and a shocking Police lathi charge that left numerous female students injured and some unconscious.

The videos of the Police cane charge went viral on social media.

The issue came to light when a batch of students, who had registered in DBU, discovered that their admissions had been clandestinely transferred to Sardar Lal Singh College, a college located within the DBU campus.