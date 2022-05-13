Kashmiris hit streets against terrorist brutalities

GANDERBAL

Kashmiri Pandits living in Tulmulla and adjacent areas in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday held a protest demonstration here, against the killing of a community member in the Chadoora, reports Irfan Raina.

Several Kashmiri Pandit families including men and women staged a peaceful sit-in protest at Tulmulla where the Kheer Bhawani temple is located. The protesters demanded proper investigation and punishment for the culprits and demanded security and safety for them.

" Why was he (Rahul) killed, he was not involved in anything. He was just working as a government employee to sustain his family" a protester Sohail Bhat said. A candle light protest was also held later in the evening.