Kashmiris hit streets against terrorist brutalities

Srinagar, May 13: Protest demonstrations were held by Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims at several parts of Kashmir on Friday against the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists in Chadoora on Thursday. Candle light protests were also held.
GANDERBAL
Kashmiri Pandits living in Tulmulla and adjacent areas in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Friday held a protest demonstration here, against the killing of a community member in the Chadoora, reports Irfan Raina.
Several Kashmiri Pandit families including men and women staged a peaceful sit-in protest at Tulmulla where the Kheer Bhawani temple is located. The protesters demanded proper investigation and punishment for the culprits and demanded security and safety for them.
" Why was he (Rahul) killed, he was not involved in anything. He was just working as a government employee to sustain his family" a protester Sohail Bhat said. A candle light protest was also held later in the evening.
KUPWARA
Scores of Kashmiri Pandits living in government quarters in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district Friday held a protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, reports Tarique Raheem..
The protestors, including men and women, assembled on Kupwara-Srinagar highway and chanted slogans against the killers of Bhat. “We want to know why we are being made a target, what is our fault,” asked a protester.
“We want stern action against the killers. Those who are enemies of peace will never succeed in their mission by killing us,” said another protestor.
Later, Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Khalid Jahangir and other civil and police officers pacified the protestors following which traffic was restored on Kupwara-Srinagar highway.
BARAMULLA
Former Municipal Council Baramulla President, Tauseef Raina, along with other Municipal council members and some locals staged protest against the killing of Rahul Bhat, reports Altaf Baba.
The protestors while condemning the killing of minority community member at Chadoora Budgam said that killing of any innocent person is against the teaching of Islam.
Raina said ,”We all-Be itMuslim, Hindu or Sikh condemn such brutal killings.We stand by our minority community at this time of this grief."
Accompanied by Abid Salam, Omar Kakroo and other MC Baramulla councilors, the protesters gathered at Tehsil road Baramulla and denounced the killing.
KULGAM
Traders and Shopkeepers’ Associations, Auqaf Committees, PRIs ,Civil Associations held a candle light protest at Ghanta Ghar ,Kulgam on Friday evening against the killing of Rahul Bhat in Chadoora and a police man in south Kashmir.
GAUNTAMULLA COLONY SHEERI, SHOPIAN
A candle light protest against recent killings was carried out at Gauntamulla colony sheeri. A candle light protest against killings was also held in Gol Chakri, Shopian
Srinagar, May 13: Police on Friday foiled a protest of Kashmiri Pandit community who were marching towards Srinagar Airport against the murder of Rahul Bhat. Rahul Bhat was gunned down by terrorists in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday and the incident sparked off widespread condemnation.
The members of the community left their Sheikhpora transit camp, blocked the road and raised slogans against the killing. They alleged authorities have failed to secure them.
Around five thousand Kashmiri Pandits are living in transit camps in various parts of Kashmir after they were given government jobs under a special employment package launched in 2010.
On Friday morning, police dispersed hundreds of Pandit protestors after they were trying to march towards Srinagar International Airport. Police burst tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors. The protestors said they had informed the administration and police that LG should visit the spot and give them assurance about their protection and ensure culprits involved in the killing of Rahul Bhat won’t be spared. “The Lieutenant Governor's administration should provide us security,” protestors said, adding that they ask the government to relocate them to places where they feel secure.
POLICE VERSION
Today at about 1100hrs protesters who were protesting against yesterday's killing of an employee at Chadoora had blocked the main Sheikhpora Budgam road since yesterday afternoon suddenly started moving towards Airport road.
Although the magistrate repeatedly requested and tried to pacify the protesters not to proceed towards the very busy and over crowded Airport road, however, protesters while ignoring such persuasions and repeated requests from the administration, kept on moving towards the said road while forcibly breaking all the physical barriers en-route and pushing the police & Security Forces who were peacefully trying to persuade/stop them from moving ahead. The protesters who were adamant to block the Airport road however did not pay any heed and instead managed to travel a distance of about one (1) kilometre from Sheikhpora.
Given the topography, of the area and huge rush at the Airport road there were inputs that terrorists may take advantage of the same and may attack the protesters in order to create communal clash/tension. Therefore in view of this, while sensing the security of the protesters who had resorted to violence and neglected the pacification requests by administration and to thwart evil designs of ANEs, police were constrained to finally hurl a few teargas smokes to disperse them. However, the protesters again re-assembled at Sheikhpora road and sat on protest & blocked the main road. Later on all of them went back to their home.
(With inputs from Shabi ibn Yusuf)