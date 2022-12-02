Kashmir’s biggest cultural project lingers on

“J&K government was asked to submit a proposal for it, which they did. In February, the Centre informed the J&K government about the reception of their Rs 143 crore project. In late 2020, the restoration was discussed at a high-level National Implementation Committee (NIC) meeting chaired by the union mister in which the Shergari project was approved. This was communicated to the J&K government and that was asked to send the DPR so that the work will start with funding from the Centre. It is unfortunate that despite all the approvals, clearance, and tendering, the project is yet to start,” the source said.

Greater Kashmir accessed official communication related to the execution of the project between the J&K government and the Centre.