Kashmir’s deaf cricketer does a Beethoven

Umar, a resident of Srinagar originally hailing from Baramulla, was a member of the India Deaf Cricket Team that recently won the DICC T20 Champions Trophy in the United Arab Emirates.

Indian team remained undefeated throughout the competition and won the DICC T20 Champions Trophy at Malek Stadium in Ajman, United Arab Emirates, by defeating South Africa by 39 runs.

After the last event in 2018 that was conducted in India, the squad sent by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) was competing in their first international tournament post-pandemic.

Umar, a participant from J&K, shone for the victorious Indian team.