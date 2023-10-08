Kashmir’s Healthcare Dilemma | SOPs, directives struggle to stop tertiary hospitals’ referral tide

"Surprisingly, instead of limiting the referral to the critical case, all three heart patients admitted at the district hospital during that period were transferred to Srinagar," he said.

A doctor at SKIMS said, "Every day, we receive numerous patients who could be efficiently handled at sub-district and district hospitals, yet they continue to be directed to our facility."

The doctor emphasised that although there were variations in the available amenities between district and tertiary care hospitals, roughly 30 percent of patients are subjected to needless referrals and could instead receive suitable treatment at lower-level medical facilities.

Despite multiple circulars issued by the government to address the issue of unnecessary referrals, the situation on the ground remains largely unchanged.