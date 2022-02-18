Kashmir’s power supply increases by 15% in comparison to 2021
Srinagar, Feb 18: With the augmentation of new grid stations, the power supply in the Kashmir division has recorded an increase of 15 per cent in comparison to 2021.
Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) distribution, Aijaz Ahmad Dar said "this winter we are supplying an additional 200 megawatts of electricity."
“Our power supply has increased by 15 per cent which ensured that there were no prolonged power cuts,” Dar said adding that “our aim is to provide quality power supply to consumers and they too have to cooperate with us.”
“With rising temperatures, the power demand will come down and we will announce revised curtailment schedules," he said adding that "There were no major power outages post snowfall; it was mainly because of the fact that the department was well-prepared. We restored 100 per cent power supply after snowfall within a time of 10 hours in January.”
The Chief Engineer said that the installation of smart meters will help in curbing power pilferage and consumers will reap its benefits as power curtailments will become things of the past when smart meters are installed across the Kashmir division.
The Power Department in the Kashmir division has increased its transmission capacity with a result for the first time peak load of 1750 megawatt was supplied by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL).
Though the unrestricted demand in Kashmir reached over 2800 MW, the increase in transmission capacity will play a role in minimising load shedding.
It is pertinent to mention that during winter season, local hydropower generation in UT of J&K witnesses a drastic dip as a result of which the majority of the energy consumed here is being imported from outside Discoms.
Jammu and Kashmir spends Rs 6200 crore annually on power purchases while its revenue realisation is just Rs 2600 crore on account of tariffs collected from consumers.
Despite having the capacity to generate 20000 MW of hydropower, only 3500 MW of electricity could be harnessed after 1947. Now the PM Modi-led government-sanctioned hydro projects of 3400 MW in two years. “We would generate the same amount of electricity in the next four to five years that was generated in the last seven decades,” a senior official said.