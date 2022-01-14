Khateebs urge people to follow COVID SOPs, pray for pandemic to end

The people across Kashmir prayed not only for the Muslim world but the entire humanity which is combating the viral disease. They said that they prayed for an atmosphere of peace and health across the world.

“We urged people to refrain from organising events which require large gatherings. We also urged Imams to deliver brief Arabic sermon during Friday congregations and seek Almighty’s refuge from the coronavirus outbreak,” said one of Khateebs, who delivered Friday sermon in Bemina area of Srinagar.