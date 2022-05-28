Khooni Nallah tragedy | Unplanned, unscientific excavation responsible for tunnel collapse, says Geologist Dr Yudhbir Singh

He is an expert in engineering geology and was part of a team which had taken-up field survey along with six other experts who had suggested measures on how to deal with the repeated landslides and shooting stones on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Udhampur and its adjoining areas.

“It appears that unplanned and unscientific excavation of the tunnel has resulted in the collapse of portal part of the tunnel,” Dr Singh told Greater Kashmir, while referring to the recent tunnel collapse in which 10 people lost their lives,

“Unfortunately, subletting of the excavation work to the unqualified excavation companies which do not have the services of a professional geologist at disposal leads to such mishaps,” he observed.