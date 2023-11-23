Killed LeT commander believed to be mastermind of Dhangri, Kandi attacks: IGP Jammu

Rajouri, Nov 23: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, Anand Jain Thursday said that the top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander killed in Baaji Maal encounter was “believed to be the mastermind of Dhangri and Kandi attacks.”

Disclosing his code name as ‘Qari’, IGP Jammu zone said that LeT commander was a sniping expert besides being an expert in handling IEDs; operating, hiding in natural caves.

IGP Jammu said that Qari along with his associate was involved in many terror acts and was believed to be involved in Dhangri as well as Kandi attacks in Rajouri.

He said that incriminating material had been recovered from both the terrorists and their bodies were taken into possession by the Police.

“The area is being thoroughly searched to check for any other suspicious article and support structure,” IGP said.

On January 1 this year, terrorists attacked houses of people from the minority community in Dhangri village of Rajouri in which seven people were killed while thirteen people sustained injuries as terrorists opened indiscriminate firing on houses, besides triggering an IED explosion.

Similarly, five paratroopers were killed in an encounter at Kesari Hill in Kandi area of Rajouri on May 5 this year during an encounter.

The Dhangri terror attack had created widespread protests across the country.

The Union Home Ministry had rushed in at least twenty additional companies of CRPF in Rajouri and Poonch in order to heighten vigil and security in the areas having minority population.