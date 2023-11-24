Killing of terrorists major setback for Pakistan, terror ecosystem: Lt Gen Dwivedi

Jammu, Nov 24: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi Friday said that the killing of dreaded terrorists in the Rajouri encounter was a major setback for Pakistan and the terror eco-system created to destabilise the region.

Lt Gen Dwivedi was responding to media queries after paying tributes to fallen soldiers in the Rajouri encounter, in a solemn wreath-laying ceremony here in Jammu.

He also asserted that retired (Pakistan) army personnel were also part of terrorist ranks operating in the region. “In some cases when we tried to ascertain their identity, they were found to be retired army personnel. Pakistan wants to push foreign terrorists here to continue its nefarious designs as there are no local recruits in the absence of local support. At the same time, we too have intensified our (anti-terrorist) operations to eliminate all the foreign terrorists (in Rajouri, Poonch). As our operations continue, we are hopeful to eliminate all 20-25 terrorists operating in the area in one year,” he said, while replying to a query about the likelihood of presence of Pakistan’s special forces’ personnel in the terrorists operating in J&K in general and this region in particular.

Describing Rajouri operation as a big boost to efforts aimed at ending the terror ecosystem supported by Pakistan, Lt Gen Dwivedi said, “Our valiant soldiers of Romeo Force and 9 Para have done a commendable job. Though our brave soldiers have attained martyrdom in action yet we have been successful in eliminating two very dreaded terrorists, who were involved in Dhangri, Kandi and Rajouri TCP terror attacks. They had killed innocent unarmed civilians (in Dhangri). Thus, it was crucial for us to neutralise them to end fear among the local populace as well.”

He said that it was very likely that they would have been trained in various foreign countries, including Pakistan and Pakistan. “They had been active for the past one year and had resorted to some reprehensible acts. They were getting food, weapons and information also. We were after them and they were hiding. They were highly trained foreign terrorists that’s why it took long to locate and eliminate them. But our gallant soldiers, without bothering about their lives, accomplished this task while following the highest traditions of Indian army,” GOC-in-C Northern Command said

While referring to the fallen soldiers in the Rajouri encounter, he mentioned that recently he had handed over a commendation card to Lance Naik Sanjay Bisht and asked him about his future plans. “His answer was that he would do something big very soon. Within a week, he has made supreme sacrifice for the nation. Similarly, the statement made by Captain Pranjal’s father has been morale booster for all of us. Our soldiers have been further motivated to continue such operations with renewed vigour with the support of locals and end terrorists and the eco-system, they have created,” Northern Army Commander said.

Operational situation reviewed in Kalakote

Lt Gen Dwivedi also reviewed the operational situation in Kalakote, a day after the culmination of a fierce encounter there.

He commended valiant troops and felicitated the Army’s dog ‘Domino’ for successful operation in the most difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions.

Two foreign terrorists, including a top LeT commander were killed in the encounter, wherein five army personnel, including two Captains, also laid down their lives while valiantly taking on them (terrorists).

Northern Command shared this info about ‘Operation Solki’ on ‘X’ as it wrote: “OPSOLKI # LtGenUpendraDwivedi #ArmyCdr, Northern Command visited #Kalakote area in #Rajouri and reviewed the operational situation. He was briefed on the recently conducted operation in which two hardcore terrorists were neutralised. The Army Commander complimented & felicitated the #gallant troops and Army Dog ‘Domino’ for successful #Operation in the most difficult terrain and harsh weather conditions.”

w‘Domino’ and his handler Lance Naik Lucky Kumar were awarded an on-the-spot Northern Army Commendation Card by Lt Gen Dwivedi.