Knowledge economy gateway to world prosperity: LG Sinha

Mysuru, Feb 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday said that the knowledge economy was the gateway to world prosperity.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru the LG said, “Today, knowledge-economy is the gateway towards prosperity across the world. We should introspect how our educational institutions should contribute towards strengthening India’s knowledge economy.”
He also paid his respectful obeisance to Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji and Jagadguru Sri ShivarathriDeshikendraMahaswamiji.
“Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering has contributed immensely to the nation-building and has achieved recognition for playing a unique role in societal transformation,” the LG said.
He said India was the prime mover of peace and prosperity in today’s world and the educational institutions like JSCE had helped in technological advances that are taking place now.
“SJCE under the aegis of JSS Mahavidyapeetha is transforming lives through its education, societal outreach and spirituality. Mahavidyapeetha has contributed to India’s spiritual and knowledge heritage while guiding several generations to cherish our roots, our heritage with pride, the LG said.
He said that in the last 8 years, the world had witnessed emergence of a new India, which had resolved to regain its past glory, be the economic powerhouse and become the driving force for all-round development of humanity.
The LG also highlighted the key role of educational institutions to realise the undiscovered potential of the students.
“Education is the journey of the inner-self. This whole world is a university and every experience of life is education,” he said.
Sharing the message of Mahatma Gandhi with the students, the LG said that the real meaning of education was to find the inner voice of oneself.
“The inner voice is the only guide in your journey and through this inner voice one can achieve excellence in life. When we realise the voice of our innerself, we experience education in its truest sense,” he said.
The LG gave examples of many great personalities of the world and India including Sant Kabir, Guru Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Issac Newton, Albert Einstein, S Ramanujan, Gregor Mendel, SachinTendulkar, who listened to their inner voice and followed the path.
“Rabindranath Tagore advocated trans-disciplinary learning. Knowledge gave rise to action and action gave rise to knowledge. We should take inspiration from the life experiences of great personalities and discover our inner-self and bring knowledge into practice,” he said.
The LG said that colleges and universities must create an environment where students not just strive for marks and attain degrees but strive for experiential learning.