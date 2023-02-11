Knowledge economy gateway to world prosperity: LG Sinha

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that addressing the inaugural function of the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering (SJCE), Mysuru the LG said, “Today, knowledge-economy is the gateway towards prosperity across the world. We should introspect how our educational institutions should contribute towards strengthening India’s knowledge economy.”

He also paid his respectful obeisance to Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Mahaswamiji and Jagadguru Sri ShivarathriDeshikendraMahaswamiji.