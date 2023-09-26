Kokernag encounter successful; not altered peaceful situation in Kashmir: DGP

“We are aware of the activities of their (terrorists’) supporters. We try to chase them up to deep forests or treacherous mountains. Kokernag was also such an operation, which was conducted on specific intel about a particular terrorist hiding there (in a hideout). However, at times it (such operation) turns out to be unfortunate, when the (hiding) enemy is waiting and all set to target and this side (forces) is not fully familiar with that terrain. In that situation, it becomes crucial as to who initiates or opens the fire. If the terrorist opens the fire, you (forces) will have to bear the loss and if you are able to initiate (open the fire), you will successfully neutralise the terrorist,” the J&K’s top cop said.

He said, “However in this particular case (Kokernag encounter), we turned out to be unfortunate that our valiant officers, jawans had to take the first bullet. Consequently, we lost our brave officers viz., a Colonel, a Major, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and a jawan Pradeep, who all were hit by a volley of bullets. They attained martyrdom in the operation.”