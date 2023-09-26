Kokernag encounter successful; not altered peaceful situation in Kashmir: DGP

Jammu, Sep 26: Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Tuesday stated that Kokernag (encounter), notwithstanding fatalities suffered by the forces, was a successful operation and had no bearing on the peaceful situation in Kashmir valley.
He was talking to media persons after inaugurating the newly constructed (modular) building of Katra Police Station. DGP was accompanied by the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh and other senior officers.
“The situation was good before (Kokernag) encounter and it is peaceful, even post encounter. People nurse misconceptions and misconstrue a single incident as a stormy (turbulent) situation,” DGP Dilbag Singh said, while dismissing the hints that Kokernag encounter pointed towards deteriorating security situation in the Valley.
“We are aware of the activities of their (terrorists’) supporters. We try to chase them up to deep forests or treacherous mountains. Kokernag was also such an operation, which was conducted on specific intel about a particular terrorist hiding there (in a hideout). However, at times it (such operation) turns out to be unfortunate, when the (hiding) enemy is waiting and all set to target and this side (forces) is not fully familiar with that terrain. In that situation, it becomes crucial as to who initiates or opens the fire. If the terrorist opens the fire, you (forces) will have to bear the loss and if you are able to initiate (open the fire), you will successfully neutralise the terrorist,” the J&K’s top cop said.
He said, “However in this particular case (Kokernag encounter), we turned out to be unfortunate that our valiant officers, jawans had to take the first bullet. Consequently, we lost our brave officers viz., a Colonel, a Major, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) and a jawan Pradeep, who all were hit by a volley of bullets. They attained martyrdom in the operation.”
DGP asserted that this was not a small thing that the valiant officers and jawans - well aware of the danger-zone they were entering in- with the sole objective to chase and eliminate the terrorist- gave a precedence to their duty over their own security and laid down their lives in a bid to contribute to wipe out the terrorism and the terrorist.
“I salute those officers and jawans who participated in this operation and attained martyrdom and also those who continued this operation till they gunned down dreaded terrorist Uzair Khan, who had been operating in this area for quite long. I feel this was a successful operation. As far as the losses we suffered in it, the (occasional) prospects of such losses in these kinds of operations persist. We mourn our losses but at the same time, we are proud of them, who led the operation,” he said.
Responding to another query, DGP Dilbag Singh said that full-throttle efforts were being made to completely eliminate terrorism, even in its residual form in J&K.
“Similarly, operations against narco-smugglers have been intensified three times to completely root out narco-terrorism, fuelled by Pakistan and its agencies. This can be well-judged from the significant increase in registration of cases, arrests (of narco-smugglers) and busting of modules (of narco-terrorism),” he said.
Singh said that the efforts to revive terrorism in Rajouri-Poonch and Reasi were thwarted with successful back-to-back operations in the recent past, neutralising even those who had entered this side.
In response to a question about Katra Police Station, DGP said that a modular police station was required and constructed to facilitate Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims as the old Police Station building was in bad shape and ill-equipped to meet the demands of the crucial location, thronged by thousands of devotees.