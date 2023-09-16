Kokernag Operation Day 3 | Soldier succumbs, toll reaches 4

During the encounter which began on Wednesday Colonel Manpreet Singh, the Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Aashish Dhonchak, also from the same battalion, and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Humayun Muzamil Bhat suffered fatal injuries during the operation.

Sources in security establishment said that the injured succumbed to his injuries Thursday night at Army hospital here.

He was being treated for his injuries at the hospital.

To get to the hiding terrorists, security forces involved in the operation have resorted to firing mortar shells in the rugged terrain believed to be harboring them.