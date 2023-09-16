Kokernag specific input-based operation: ADGP Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 15: Terming it a specific input based operation, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Friday urged the retired Army and Police to avoid ambush hypothesis as two to three trapped terrorists would be killed.
"KokernagEncounterUpdate: Rtd Police/Army officers should avoid “Ambush Hypothesis”. It is a specific input based ops. Ops is in progress and all 2-3 trapped terrorists will be neutralised," ADGP Kashmir said as per the post of Kashmir Zone Police on X.