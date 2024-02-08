Kokernag witnesses surge in tourist footfall

Anantnag, Feb 8

The tourist hotspots in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district witnessed a surge in tourist footfall in January 2024.

According to official data, 21,391 tourists visited the area from January 1 to January 31.

Of them, 6514 tourists visited Kokernag while 14,877 visited Daksum and Sinthan Top.

The official data suggests that 744 local, 5769 domestic, and a foreign tourist visited Kokernag during this period.

Similarly, 13,328 domestic, 1519 local, and 30 foreign tourists visited Sinthan Top and Dakusm.

Located at an elevation of 12,414 feet, Sinthan Top, the mountain pass connecting Anantnag with Kishtwar in Chanab Valley emerged as one of the coveted tourist destinations in January.

As the entire Kashmir remained in the grip of a protracted dry spell during the entire Chilai Kalan, the 40-day coldest winter period from December 21 to January 19, the area experienced a few spells of snow in late December and January.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Tehsildar Larnoo Syed Muiz Qadri said, “The snow attracted hundreds of tourists to Sinthan Top, Kokernag, and Daksum during December.”

He said that the district administration put all possible arrangements in place for the tourists.

“The administration installed toilet facilities at all the three tourist destinations and escorted tourists to snow-clad sports to ensure their safety,” he said.

Qadri said that the help desks and kiosks for maintaining the record of tourist arrivals were installed at Daksum.

“The roads were not allowed to be clogged up with snow and timely snow clearance was prioritised’ he said.

Qadri said that they were expecting more tourists in the coming days.