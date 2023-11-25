KPDCL to name and shame consumers involved in power thefts

Srinagar, Nov 25: In a robust move against power theft, the Kashmir Power Development Corporation (KPDCL) has intensified efforts to curb losses, resorting to naming and shaming individuals involved in illegal electricity consumption.

A senior KPDCL official acknowledged persistent power cuts but emphasised that despite supplying over 1400 MW against agreed load agreements of 1000 MW, there is still a deficit.

“The rampant power pilferage in non-metered areas and those under a flat rate system has prompted the corporation to adopt a deterrence strategy by publicly identifying culprits,” he said.

The official said: “The areas without meters consume 10 times more power than the revenue generated, leading to a considerable challenge. The corporation aims to discourage theft and ensure consistent power supply through this naming and shaming approach.”

In a recent tweet, KPDCL announced, “Consumers hooking, bypassing meters and exceeding agreed load will be named! Night inspections by KPDCL teams, breaching the 1000 mark daily.”

The power discom’s initiative comes as Kashmir grapples with severe outages, causing financial losses and mental distress to consumers.

To provide relief to genuine consumers, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has escalated night patrolling and inspections, aiming to crack down on hooking, load violations, and meter bypass.

In the past four days, KPDCL collected an impressive revenue of Rs 29.89 crore from consumers.

This includes Rs 9.18 crore in pending arrear dues collected on Friday alone, showcasing the impact of their intensified efforts.

The corporation conducted 1153 inspections across various circles, imposing a penalty of Rs 7.81 lakh on unauthorised power users.

Additionally, 1117 connections were disconnected due to non-payment of energy dues, consisting of 886 domestic, 212 commercial, and 17 industrial consumers.

Despite these measures, concerns arise over damaged Domestic Transformers (DTs), with 62 reported on Friday due to overloading.

The KPDCL repaired and replaced 61 transformers on the same day, struggling to meet government-set timelines amidst a steady influx of damaged DTs.

