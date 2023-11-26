KPDCL urges Police to take action against X users using abusive language against it

Srinagar, Nov 26: Kashmir Power discom, Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) has urged J&K Police and Cyber Police Kashmir to initiate action against some X users who, according to them, are using vituperative language against them on social media platforms.

“URGENT! @Cyberpolicekmr @KashmirPolicePl take note of these abusive X handles using vituperative language against #KPDCL. Trace their ISPs/ IDs and initiate action. @diprjk @OfficeOfLGJandK @Raj576113 @mussarat_zia @Muzamil_hassan_ @_Whoaasif @313_badr_1@Jkpddparody,” Kashmir Power DISCOM posted on X.

Police said that they have taken cognisance and are looking into it.

The X users have taunted the corporation for removing power hooks at some places as they posted pictures on social media platforms chasing the thefts amid the severe electricity crisis in Kashmir.

To provide relief to the genuine consumers, KPDCL escalated its night patrolling and inspection drives to tighten noose against erring consumers who indulge in widespread hooking, violation of agreed load, and bypassing of meters.

The KPDCL said that it also collected revenue of Rs 29.89 crore from consumers over the last 4 days amidst scaled-up drives to check energy pilferage that primarily results in outages and damage to transformers, bringing hardships upon genuine consumers.

Revenue of Rs 9.18 crore as pending arrear dues were collected on Friday by the corporation.

Giving details, a KPDCL spokesman said that out of 1153 inspections carried out in the Kashmir division, 98 were conducted in Circle I Srinagar, 233 in Circle II

Srinagar, 367 in Circle Ganderbal, 140 in Circle Pulwama, 142 in Circle Bijbehara, and 154 in Circle Sopore.

Around 228 KW load was added across the 6 Circles of the corporation during these drives.