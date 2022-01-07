KU, CUS postpone all exams scheduled today

Srinagar, Jan 7: The University of Kashmir has postponed all exams scheduled for Saturday in view of inclement weather. It is notified for the information of all the concerned that due to inclement weather conditions, all UG/PG/Professional exams of Kashmir University scheduled on 8-01-2022 stand postponed, said a varsity official. Fresh dates for postponed papers will be issued separately, Prof Irshad Ahmad Nawchoo, Controller of Examinations said.