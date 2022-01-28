KU to hold pending, postponed exams in offline mode

Srinagar, Jan 28: The authorities at the University of Kashmir have decided to hold all the pending and recently postponed examinations through offline mode.
The announcement comes days after students of KU affiliated Nursing College students were demanding their examination be conducted through online mode in view of the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases reported on a daily basis.
In a notification issued, the Controller Examination KU, Prof Irshad Nawchoo said all the pending or recently postponed examinations will be held in offline mode.
“No examination shall be held in online mode. The University is already in the process of redrafting date sheets for various pending examinations, which will commence soon after the pandemic situation eases,” the controller said.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Prof Nawchoo said they held meetings for two consecutive days regarding holding examinations.
“The meeting was held after students staged protests for holding online exams and also approached the government for their intervention,” the controller examination KU said.
“The government sought our response regarding the issue and we explained our plans about holding the pending examination,” he said.
The Controller Examination said the government instructed them to prepare the tentative schedule for postponed and pending examinations. “We were told to prepare tentative dates and later the government will issue guidelines for holding offline examinations if the situation subsides,” Prof. Nawchoo said.
The controller examination said they will assess the situation after one week and accordingly will take a decision for notifying the date sheet of the pending and postponed examination.
“We will notify date sheets after the government issues guidelines for holding offline examinations. We will give at least 10 days time to the students for their preparation. We will also assess the situation properly,” he said.
He said the University will ensure timely declaration of results and completion of degrees. “Students are advised to prepare themselves for offline examinations in accordance with the necessary guidelines, policies in vogue,” controller examination said.
He said Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) will be strictly adhered to during the conduct of all the examinations. “Students, in their own interest, must frequently visit the University website to know their date sheets, as and when these are uploaded,” the Controller Examination in a notification said.