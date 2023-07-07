Kulgam man dies of lightning strike

Kulgam, July 7: A 45-year-old man died after he was struck by a lightning bolt in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday.
The incident occurred early in the morning.
He was identified as Hamidullah, son of Ghulam Hassan Khan of Gudder village.
“He died after lightning struck him when he had taken his cattle for grazing to nearby Kaznad,” locals said.
Following the incident, officials from Police and civil-administration visited the spot.
They assured of providing all assistance to the kin of the deceased.