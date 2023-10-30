Kupwara Acid Attack | Man gets 8-year imprisonment in 22-year-old case

The court also awarded punishment to four other family members of the convict for attacking the victim.

After they were convicted for various offences under the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), now replaced by the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Principal Sessions Judge Kupwara Shazia Tabasum awarded punishment to Muhammad Jamal Bhat of Krishpora, Nagri Malpora, Kupwara, his wife Sonamali, and daughters Haleema, Sara, and Shakeela.

The prosecution case was that on April 27, 2001, the complainant, Abdul Rashid Dar accompanied by his injured daughter-in-law approached Police Station Kupwara, stating that he had planted poplar trees in his landed property adjacent to his residential house.