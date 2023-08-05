Kupwara played enormous role in strengthening democracy: LG

Kupwara Aug 4: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that Kupwara had played a gigantic role in strengthening democracy.
He said that Kupwara had now taken a lead and had become torchbearer for the rest of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Kupwara, once considered a hotbed of terrorism, is now moving ahead on the path of development and peace,” the LG said on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the multi-purpose indoor stadium.
“People of Kupwara have tremendously contributed towards nation building. They are now cherishing the fruits in terms of holistic development across the district,” he said.
Sinha said that border tourism had gained momentum in Kupwara for the last couple of years and the government was keen to enhance and develop the basic infrastructure here to attract more tourists.
“Border tourism in Kupwara has never been a priority for regional political parties but the scenario is altogether different now and people can see change on ground,” he said.
The LG said that a multi-purpose indoor stadium worth Rs 4 crore was thrown open for local players with an aim to provide a rich platform and engage them in sports activities.
He said that 16 indoor stadiums, inaugurated through the Prime Minister Developmental Plan’s funding, had been dedicated to the J&K players and youth so far.
Sinha said that Uttar Pradesh, which is the largest state in the country, has a smaller sports budget than J&K.
“Our endeavor is to engage more and more youth towards sports activities,” he said.