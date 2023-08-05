Kupwara played enormous role in strengthening democracy: LG

He said that Kupwara had now taken a lead and had become torchbearer for the rest of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Kupwara, once considered a hotbed of terrorism, is now moving ahead on the path of development and peace,” the LG said on the sidelines of the inaugural function of the multi-purpose indoor stadium.

“People of Kupwara have tremendously contributed towards nation building. They are now cherishing the fruits in terms of holistic development across the district,” he said.