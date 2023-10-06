Kupwara will be connected to rail network: LG

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the second day of his visit to Kupwara, while interacting with various public delegations, the LG while responding to the query on rail connectivity to Kupwara said, “The railway ministry has sanctioned a survey of rail line for Kupwara district. Once the survey is completed and the DPR is submitted, I hope work on the rail link will be started and Kupwara will be connected to the rail network.”

He assured the delegations of time-bound redressal of their genuine issues and grievances.