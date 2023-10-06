Kupwara will be connected to rail network: LG

Kupwara, Oct 6: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday said that Kupwara would be connected to the rail network and that the Ministry of Railways had sanctioned a survey of the rail line for the north Kashmir district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that on the second day of his visit to Kupwara, while interacting with various public delegations, the LG while responding to the query on rail connectivity to Kupwara said, “The railway ministry has sanctioned a survey of rail line for Kupwara district. Once the survey is completed and the DPR is submitted, I hope work on the rail link will be started and Kupwara will be connected to the rail network.”
He assured the delegations of time-bound redressal of their genuine issues and grievances.
Interacting with the media persons, Sinha said that people-centric policies had given fresh impetus to all-round development in the district and the common man was living in a peaceful environment.
He said that well-planned efforts had resulted in a significant increase in tourist influx in the district.
“Electricity has reached the far-flung areas and works under the Jal Jeevan Mission has been expedited. We are hopeful to achieve the target of covering all villages, panchayats, and households under ‘Nal Se Jal’ by December 31 this year in the district. Seventy percent of work has already been completed,” the LG said.
He also launched a winter plantation drive as a part of the ‘Green J&K’ campaign in which 8.5 lakh saplings are to be planted in the district.
Earlier, Sinha paid obeisance at Mata Kheer Bhawani Asthapan at Tikkar, Kupwara, and prayed for peace, prosperity, happiness, and well-being of one and all.
He had spent the night at Kupwara and interacted with many public delegations and officers to assess the development needs of the people of the district.
The delegations that apprised the LG on various development-related issues and other matters of public importance comprised members of the Panchayat Raj Institutions (PRIs), residents of border villages, traders’ federations, members of Pahadi, Gujjar, Bakerwal, and minority communities, farmers, transporters, media fraternity, and Bar Association.