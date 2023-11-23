Ladakh set to host Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023

Ganderbal, Nov 23: The GovConnect and ilouge Media Private Limited, in collaboration with the IT Department of Ladakh, are pioneering a groundbreaking initiative in digital governance – the Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023.

This event, slated for Friday in Ladakh, is set to bring together a diverse assembly of thought leaders, government officials, industry experts, and technology enthusiasts to engage in insightful discussions on the evolving landscape of Digital Governance 2.0.

The Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023 will be held in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig B D Mishra, and Advisor to LG Pawan Kotwal.

Secretary Department of Information Technology, Ladakh, Amit Sharma said that this was going to be a major IT-related conclave and a first in Ladakh.

Mishra said that a galaxy of participants would attend the 12th Digital Transformation Conclave 2023.

The conclave promises a day filled with captivating industry presentations, thought-provoking panel discussions, and enlightening keynote addresses delivered by both government and industry luminaries. A key highlight of the event is the first-panel discussion, focusing on e-governance initiatives, with the participation of government officials from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh.

The second-panel discussion would explore emerging technologies, delving into the transformative potential of Blockchain, IoT, Cloud Computing, and Zero Trust in governance.

The third-panel discussion would shed light on the role of digital governance in facilitating citizen-centric services and digital inclusion.

The final panel would bring together industry experts and government officials to discuss navigating the digital horizon, and transforming industries for a connected future.

Culminating the conclave would be the DTC Awards 2023, acknowledging outstanding contributions to digital governance.

Advisor to LG Ladakh, Pawan Kotwal would preside over the felicitation ceremony, followed by a cultural show.