Land acquisition to get SIA study exemption under urgency provisions

Draft rules namely “The Jammu and Kashmir Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (Social Impact Assessment and Consent) Rules, 2022” were notified vide notification SO 313 dated June 24, 2022 and published in the Jammu and Kashmir official Gazette, extra ordinary, Vol 135 dated June 24, 2022 as required under section 112 of “The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 (Act 30 of 2013)”, for inviting objections or suggestions from the persons likely to be affected thereby, within a period of 15 days from the date of the publication of the said notification in the official Gazette.

Rules specify that whenever land in any area is required or likely to be required for public purpose, the Requiring Body or its authorized representative, for whom land is to be acquired will file the request to the concerned District Collector in the specified form with a Detailed Project Report; sanction letter of the project; details of the land required along with map of the area and information about the classification of land i.e., irrigated multi-cropped, single cropped, wasteland, etc (if available). Requisition should be endorsed to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Commissioner if any rehabilitation plan is involved.

In case of acquisition for government departments (Central and UT) the requisition will be filed by the Administrative Secretary or authorized representative (not below the rank of HoD) of the concerned department or Ministry and in case of Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) by the Administrative Secretary of the department dealing with such undertaking.