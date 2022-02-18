Land Passbooks to be issued in J&K from today

To begin with, 7 Tehsils of Srinagar district and 21 Tehsils of Jammu district would distribute the land passbooks at 28 locations with participation of representatives of PRIs, landholders, farmers, financial institutions and line departments.

Pertinently, the land passbooks being issued to every landholder contain sentry from the Jamabandi in revenue estate so as to enable him to make its use for credit facilities and for other matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. The land passbook prescribed by the Revenue Department is true to the record and can be generated online by landholder without visiting a Patwari or Tehsildar or any Revenue office.