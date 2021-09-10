Landslide disrupts traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH

An official of the contractor company of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) told Greater Kashmir that vehicular traffic was disrupted due to the landslide caused by rainfall. The official said traffic was restored at 7 am after clearing of landslide debris.

However, traffic plied smoothly for rest of the day on the national highway, officials added.

Meanwhile, Traffic Police headquarters issued a travel advisory for Saturday. The advisory said that subject to fair weather and good road condition, light motor vehicles will be allowed to ply on both sides towards Jammu and Srinagar while heavy vehicles are allowed to ply towards Srinagar on the highway on Saturday.